Cargolux completes Cargo iQ certification renewal

Luxembourg-based Cargolux Airlines has renewed its Cargo iQ certification for the next three years, the carrier announced today.

Cargo iQ is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) interest group, comprising airlines and forwarders. The group aims to improve end-to-end work processes across the logistics chain through increased transparency, as well as common and measurable standards.

Cargo iQ members use shared shipment planning route maps that measure every cargo shipment against 16 milestones. Data analysis from those measurements, available through the new platform, is intended to increase efficiency in the air cargo industry.

Cargolux Director Global Logistics Services Franco Nanna said that as a founding member of Cargo iQ, Cargolux has been committed to and actively involved in the development and implementation of improved business processes. He also said that the recertification serves a testament to the company’s engagement in the establishment of a seamless logistics supply chain.

Beyond Cargolux’s recertification, the group has welcomed airlines ANA Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and AirBridgeCargo over the past year and a half.

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

