Cargolux introduces digital booking platform

Cargolux Airlines is making it easier for customers to purchase airfreight capacity with the launch of an online booking platform. Although such booking tools are no longer novel for combination carriers, the new tool represents something of a milestone for an all-cargo carrier.

According to Cargolux, the digital booking tool is powered by PRO technology and offers a seamless and more personalized buying experience. The introduction of this solution is part of the carrier’s drive toward digitalization.

“Our mission is to deliver superior digital sales experience for customers with AI-powered price optimization, quoting, and revenue management solutions,” said Domenico Ceci, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cargolux. “This new tool considers all the customer requirements in a single location to guarantee the right offer is made to every customer, every time.”

Cargolux, which operates a fleet of sixteen 747-400Fs and fourteen 747-8Fs, isn’t the first all-cargo airline to begin marketing its freighter capacity through a digital channel. Earlier this year, Russian carrier AirBridgeCargo (ABC) and UK-based affiliate CargoLogicAir (CLA) entered into a partnership with cargo.one, becoming the first freighter airlines to offer their capacities for instant booking by forwarders through the German software company’s online spot rate platform.

