Cargolux Italia adds connection between Milan and Incheon

Cargolux Italia, the Cargolux Airlines subsidiary, launched a new route between Malpensa International Airport (MXP) in Milan, Italy, and Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea, yesterday.

The twice-weekly service will depart from MXP on Tuesdays and Sundays. Cargolux expects that the freighters operating the route will primarily transport fashion goods, luxury cars, pharmaceuticals, machineries and perishable goods.

CEO Fabrizio Cortese noted in a statement that the route to ICN was “the last missing piece to complete our network with the top five Italian export destinations.” Seoul stands fourth in that lineup, ahead of Tokyo but behind New York, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The company doesn’t have direct connections to Shanghai or Tokyo but said in a statement that they’re linked from Zhengzhou and Osaka via trucking routes.

Cargolux Italia operates to 11 destinations worldwide, with four 747 production freighters.

