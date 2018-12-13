Cargolux, Turkish Cargo sign on to Cargo Facts EMEA speaker faculty

Cargo Facts EMEA 2019, the industry’s foremost event for innovation in air freight and equipment technology across the EMEA region and globally, continues to add to its stellar speaker lineup with the addition of innovation guru, Olivier Chabin, and cargo expert, Turhan Özen. The event will be held Feb. 4-6, 2019, at the Westin Grand Frankfurt and is presented with host partner Frankfurt Airport.

As chief innovation officer, Cargolux, Chabin enables Europe’s largest all-cargo carrier to get digitalization and innovation projects off the ground. Chabin will share his expertise on a roundtable panel that will explore how air cargo is adapting to innovation and the ways in which EMEA carriers are changing and evolving.

Özen, chief cargo officer, Turkish Cargo, will offer an assessment of how technology plays into hub development at modern cargo airports. Drawing on the experiences of Turkish Cargo’s Istanbul hub, Özen will also detail the role freighter aircraft play in accommodating air cargo flows moving through EMEA hubs.

Chabin and Özen join an esteemed speaker faculty, which include Henrik Ambak, SVP cargo operations worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo; Robert Van de Weg, VP, Sales & Marketing, Volga-Dnepr Group; Hugh Flynn, CEO, ASL Aviation Group; Fredrik Groth, CEO, West Atlantic AB; Wolfgang Meier, president & CEO, Silk Way West Airlines, and many more.

To register, or for more information, visit www.cargofactsemea.com. Early-bird registration ends this Friday, 14 December.

