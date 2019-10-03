Latest News

Caribbean Airlines beginning cargo ops in Curacao

Caryn Livingston

Caribbean Airlines is expanding its cargo network on Friday, commencing operations to and from Curacao International Airport (CUR). Maduro Air Freight Services will be the General Sales and Supervision Agent (GSSA) for the cargo service into and ex-CUR. In a statement on the new service, Caribbean Airlines Cargo said it will use its twice-weekly scheduled […]

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Saudia Cargo adds Liège Airport to network 

Chelsea Toczauer

On WednesdaySaudia Cargo announced the addition of Liège Airport (LGG) as a destination in its network, as well as several new flights to and from the airport. 

Saudia Cargo has launched four flights into LGG From Jeddah (JED) for a total of five weekly frequencies that will be flown by and 747F aircraft. 

The two 777 flights will continue on from LGG to New York (JFK) for a thriceweekly service. Meanwhile, the other two 747 flights will depart LGG and fly to Dammam (DMM) and Riyadh (RUH). The LGG-DMM route will be flown once weekly, while the LGG-RUH flight will fly twice weekly.  

Beyond this announcement, the carrier also recently renewed and expanded its contracts with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Europe and North America. These moves are likely intended to serve anticipated growth in volumes as the industry enters its traditional peak season. 

