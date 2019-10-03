Caribbean Airlines beginning cargo ops in Curacao

On Wednesday, Saudia Cargo announced the addition of Liège Airport (LGG) as a destination in its network, as well as several new flights to and from the airport.

Saudia Cargo has launched four flights into LGG From Jeddah (JED) for a total of five weekly frequencies that will be flown by and 747F aircraft.

The two 777 flights will continue on from LGG to New York (JFK) for a thrice–weekly service. Meanwhile, the other two 747 flights will depart LGG and fly to Dammam (DMM) and Riyadh (RUH). The LGG-DMM route will be flown once weekly, while the LGG-RUH flight will fly twice weekly.

Beyond this announcement, the carrier also recently renewed and expanded its contracts with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Europe and North America. These moves are likely intended to serve anticipated growth in volumes as the industry enters its traditional peak season.

