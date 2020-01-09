Cathay, Ethiopian and Allegiant select WFS for ground handling in North America

One of the world’s largest cargo-handling firms, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), expanded its business even further today by signing new contracts with Cathay Pacific, Ethiopian Airlines and Allegiant Air to provide ground-handling support for the carriers at several airports across North America.

At Newark International Airport (EWR), Cathay Pacific has extended its passenger-handling agreement with WFS of the past five years to include ramp, cabin cleaning and deicing support for the carrier’s daily 777-300 service to Hong Kong (HKG). WFS also provides full handling services for Cathay Pacific in Seattle (SEA) and passenger service at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK).

WFS will now also provide ramp, passenger and aircraft deicing services for Ethiopian Airlines at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) under a new three-year contract. This will support Ethiopian’s thrice-weekly 787 service from IAH to Lome (LFW) and Addis Ababa (ADD). WFS also provides ground-handling services for the carrier at JFK and Chicago (ORD).

In December 2019, WFS also began providing ground-handling services for Allegiant Air. Under the three-year agreement WFS will support around 400 of the carrier’s A319/320 flights per year at Baltimore/Washington (BWI) with weekly services to Georgia’s Savannah/Hilton (SAV), North Carolina’s Ashville (AVL) and Florida’s Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ) airports. WFS provides ground handling for Allegiant’s operations at Albany (ALB) JFK, Tucson (TUS), Albuquerque (ABQ), Redmond (RDM) and Pimenta Bueno (PBQ) as of late 2018.

Like This Post