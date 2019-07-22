Cathay Pacific acquires HK Express, appoints new director

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday that it had completed the acquisition of low-cost carrier Hong Kong Express Airways. HK Express will continue operating as a stand-alone airline, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

While HK Express is primarily a customer-focused airline, the carrier also transported more than 10,000 tonnes of airfreight on international routes during 2018, according to operational information from the International Air Transport Association. In Cathay’s statement, CEO and Chairman Rupert Hogg said he is hopeful the acquisition “could multiply connection opportunities through Hong Kong” for the carriers.

Ronald Lam, who previously served as Cathay Pacific’s Director Commercial and Cargo, will lead HK Express as the new CEO. In a separate statement, Cathay announced Lavinia Lau will take over Lam’s former director position as the new director commercial, with responsibility for certain passenger operations as well as fleet planning for passenger and freighter networks.

