Cathay Pacific joins Pharma.Aero initiative

Today, Cathay Pacific Airlines became a full member of the Pharma.Aero initiative, a cross-industry collaboration for pharmaceutical shippers, CEIV-certified cargo communities, airports, forwarders and other air cargo industry stakeholders.

Pharma.Aero was initially formed between Brussels (BRU) and Miami International (MIA) airports in 2016, and seeks to improve reliable, end-to-end air transportation and handling of high-value, time-sensitive pharmaceutical products. Over the past year, Pharma.Aero signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and formed a cool-chain corridor with Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) and BRU. The new membership follows Pharma.Aero’s push to improve pharmaceutical shipping standards and was announced this week at the World Cargo Symposium in Singapore.

For Cathay Pacific, the move will further its efforts to refine its operations. Recently, the carrier tested a new Bluetooth-enabled track-and-trace ULD system, and announced plans to digitalize its facilities at HKG and attain CEIV Fresh certification.

Although Cathay Pacific has been CEIV-certified since November 2017, becoming a member of Pharma.Aero demonstrates the carrier’s intention to take up the initiative’s collaborative approach to improving shipping standards.

Cathay Pacific’s general manager for commercial cargo, Nelson Chin, said that the company is working closely with the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) to develop a pharma corridor at HKG to serve its customers by connecting airport members of Pharma.Aero. Details regarding this pharma corridor are yet to be determined but will likely be announced over the next year.

