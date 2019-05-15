Cathay Pacific obtains CEIV-Fresh certification

Cathay Pacific today has become the world’s first airline to obtain the CEIV-Fresh certification, which was unveiled at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 13th World Cargo Symposium in Singapore earlier this year.

IATA piloted the CEIV-Fresh certification with Airport Authority Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, and terminal operators Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL) and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited as launch partners. The airport authority and the two terminals were awarded the certification in March.

“Acquiring this new certification shows our commitment to continuous improvement in service quality and gives our customers the peace of mind in our special handling throughout the shipment journey,” said Frosti Lau, general manager of cargo service delivery at Cathay Pacific. “Along with other airport stakeholders in Hong Kong, including CPSL, this collaborative approach further boosts Hong Kong’s reputation as a key international gateway for the handling of perishable products.”

With Cathay’s certification, Hong Kong is now the first airport community to be recognized for its compliance with IATA’s standardized procedures and best practices. The CEIV-Fresh program is predominantly based on the IATA Perishable Cargo Regulations, and helps to ensure food safety and reduce spoilage.

“As an industry, we have a duty to ensure that global standards and best practices are in place to ensure perishable products are handled and transported to avoid increased product loss,” said Nick Careen, senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security at IATA.

Cathay said in March that it expected to achieve certification this month. The airline also owns CPSL.

