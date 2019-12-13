Latest News

Cathay Pacific’s Sze and Ruggiero talk perishables and plans for 2020 [VIDEO]

Chelsea Toczauer

LOS ANGELES – At this year’s Cool Chain Association Americas conference, Cathay Pacific Cargo’s Cargo Products Manager Gary Sze and VP for Cargo Americas Fred Ruggiero told Air Cargo World about evolving global perishables markets and Cathay’s plans to tap into these markets in the coming year. The pair discusses continued growth for perishable shipments to China and transiting Southeast Asia despite global trade tensions, as well as Cathay Pacific’s plans to launch several initiatives next year, including a track and trace application.

Watch the full video interview here.

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

