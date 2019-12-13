Cathay Pacific’s Sze and Ruggiero talk perishables and plans for 2020 [VIDEO]

LOS ANGELES – At this year’s Cool Chain Association Americas conference, Cathay Pacific Cargo’s Cargo Products Manager Gary Sze and VP for Cargo Americas Fred Ruggiero told Air Cargo World about evolving global perishables markets and Cathay’s plans to tap into these markets in the coming year. The pair discusses continued growth for perishable shipments to China and transiting Southeast Asia despite global trade tensions, as well as Cathay Pacific’s plans to launch several initiatives next year, including a track and trace application.

Watch the full video interview here.

