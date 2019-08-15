Cathy Roberson joins as Cargo Facts Consulting senior, Air Cargo World columnist

Airfreight logistics professional and analyst Cathy Roberson has joined Air Cargo World as a regular weekly columnist and Cargo Facts Consulting as a senior consultant, effective Aug. 1.

Roberson founded the logistics-focused market research firm Logistics Trends & Insights, based in Atlanta, in 2015. She previously worked for UPS as part of the team responsible for founding UPS Supply Chain Solutions.

“Roberson supports CFC’s mission as the world’s premier air logistics and transportation consultancy,” said Cargo Facts Consulting’s managing director, Frederic Horst. “We are so pleased that she has joined us as we continue to provide exceptional insights and expand the scope of our global air logistics practice.”

In addition to her weekly column at Air Cargo World, which Roberson said is a “wonderful opportunity,” she added, “I look forward to not only collaborating on projects with Cargo Facts Consulting, but also establishing a strong partnership between the group and my firm, Logistics Trends & Insights, to provide research and analysis on the air cargo market.”

Roberson’s first two columns, on FedEx, UPS and e-commerce, and trends in forwarding in a tougher global trade environment, are available on AirCargoWorld.com.

