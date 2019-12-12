Latest News

CCA’s Evangelakakis and Caristo say booming perishables market requires collaborative approach [VIDEO]

Chelsea Toczauer

LOS ANGELES – On the sidelines of the Cool Chain Association Americas conference, Air Cargo World sat down with Stavros Evangelakakis and Nicola Caristo to discuss their outlook for global perishables markets and how the industry should collaborate to meet growing demand. Evangelakakis is CCA Chairman and Cargolux Global Products Manager, Pharma & Perishable, and Caristo is CCA Secretary-General and Pharma & Business Development Manager at ALHA Group.

Watch the video interview here.

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

