CEVA Logistics expands operations with new Sri Lanka office 

CEVA Logistics opened its new CEVA Sri Lanka office in Colombo, today. The new location contributes to CEVA Logistics’ broader expansion of its presence across Asia and is aimed at providing service to clients living in the island nation and the Maldives.

According to CEVA, its new office is located in a Free Trade Zone and will offer multi-modal services including air, ocean, road transportation and Customs brokerage. At the location, CEVA will also offer customers the company’s complete range of additional services supported by its IT infrastructure.

Commenting on the new expansion of its operations, CEVA’s Executive Vice President India, Middle East and Africa, Fuat Adoran, said, “With our own operations being set up in Sri Lanka we are now able to take our operation in Sri Lanka and the Maldives to the next level. CEVA Logistics’ customers will find we are able to deliver more efficient solutions across a greater range of services. Inbound customers will be able to take advantage of the strong domestic network we can now offer across Sri Lanka while exporters in this rapidly emerging economy will now have wider international access for their shipments.”

CEVA anticipates its new location in Sri Lanka will support the area’s predominantly export–driven trade of goods including garments and textiles, machinery and electronics.

