CEVA Logistics launches EV trial in London

Third-party logistics provider CEVA Logistics announced an electric vehicle (EV) trial for trucks delivering cargo into central London from CEVA’s U.K. urban distribution hub in Dartford, Kent, about 32 km. away. The 3PL also announced its partnership in Tevva’s Electrify Initiative, which supports companies researching EV technology for use in the supply chain.

The initial EV trial will run for three to six months and use two, 12-tonne vehicles, one of which is refrigerated. CEVA’s work with Tevva, which develops modular electrification systems for medium-duty commercial vehicles, will help both companies assess how EVs can operate in the supply chain. The trial is moving forward under the assumption that the companies will use the data generated to determine which types and how many additional EVs to introduce into CEVA’s fleet in the future.

While CEVA is not the first logistics provider to introduce EVs into its European operations, it is the first to partner with Tevva under its Electrify Initiative. According to Tevva, the program tracks a number of electric trucks through different fleets, operations and duty cycles, allowing for a comprehensive meta-study to prove the value of EVs in logistics, compared with conventional diesel trucks.

Like This Post