CEVA pushes deeper into the pharmaceutical logistics industry

CEVA Logistics has opened a refurbished, 132,000-square-foot facility at Redditch, in the U.K., bolstering CEVAs footprint in the pharmaceutical logistics industry. The move coincided with a new five-year warehousing agreement with Nutricia – a major British provider of medical nutrition.

“In order to provide logistics service to the healthcare market, you must meet strict regulations and compliance standards,” said Michael O’Donoghue, CEVA’s executive vice president for the U.K., Ireland and the Nordic countries. “By making this investment in our Redditch facility, we are ready and approved to meet the demands of the market.”

The facility’s newly installed HVAC system provides temperature-controlled storage, which is a requirement for certain healthcare items. There is also a dedicated area for storing specialty items that need to be stored between 2° and 8° C.

The refurbished site is now an MHRA approved facility (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), which certifies it as a safe and secure component of a medical supply chain.

CEVA’s agreement with Nutricia puts the logistics company in charge of warehousing and distribution of medical nutritional products for both pharmaceutical wholesalers and home-bound patients.

