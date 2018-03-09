CEVA’s Malaysia footprint grows with new multi-user facility

Netherlands-based supply chain management company CEVA Logistics has doubled its former presence in Penang, Malaysia, with the opening of a new 70,000-square-foot multi-user warehouse.

The new facility is in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone Phase IV, about a 10-minute drive from both the Penang International Airport (PEN) and the Penang bridge connecting the island to mainland Malaysia. According to CEVA’s executive vice president for Southeast Asia, Elaine Low, the facility is a step that “positions us for future expansion in the market.”

The new space in Penang includes a mix of temperature-controlled and ambient-temperature storage space, advanced equipment for materials handling, an advanced radio frequency (RF) warehouse management system, on-site customs and modern office space. The facility will also include CEVA’s teams for contract logistics and freight management for Malaysia, and its global supply chain solutions control tower teams.

CEVA had struggled in 2016, but turned the corner last year to post 9.2 percent year-over-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2017. In another positive sign for the company, CEVA also extended its warehousing contract in January with Colgate-Palmolive in Malaysia for another three years.

