CFS: Precision Conversions names Vallair as A321 conversion launch customer

MIAMI — 321 Precision Conversions named Vallair Solutions as the launch customer for its Airbus A321-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion program here at this year’s Cargo Facts Symposium (CFS). With more than 1,400 A321 aircraft produced to date, the conversion program has what Precision is calling an “unprecedented feedstock for future conversion candidates.”

The announcement — which came at the start of the CFS session “Narrowbody Frieght Conversions – New Programs, New Questions” — comes on the same day that Atlas Air Worldwide told conference attendees that dwindling 767 feedstocks were forcing it to take a closer look at Airbus conversions, in this case the A330-300. With demand for airfreight reaching historic highs, conversion slots are in high demand and the program announces today should ameliorate what could be a shortage of aircraft in the future.

“The next generation of the Precision Converted Freighter partnered with the operational experience of ATSG will provide a best-in-class freighter that will meet the needs of our customers,” said 321PC President Gary Warner. “We look forward to the market enjoying the capability, flexibility and efficiency of the A321-200PCF for many years to come.”

Vallair CEO Grégoire Lebigot said in an official statement that, “We believe the A321 provides significant competitive advantage over the established market competition due to its lower fuel consumption and better noise abatement levels.”

Precision said it expects to gain FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for its A321-200 conversions in 2019, with EASA and CAAC validations thereafter.

