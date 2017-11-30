CHAMP Cargosystems, JAL ‘extend and formalize’ cooperative relationship

Air cargo IT supplier CHAMP Cargosystems and Japan Airlines (JAL) have agreed to work together on improving the carrier’s IT capabilities, to optimize processes that will enable “seamless and efficient engagement” with the carrier’s clients and industry partners.

The agreement builds on more than three years of cooperation, starting in 2014, when JAL upgraded its global cargo business activities with CHAMP’s suite of cargo applications. The two companies now hope to build on their past work, developing a range of “innovative technology solutions designed to further transform the airline’s cargo business.”

Arnaud Lambert, CEO at CHAMP Cargosystems, said that “extending and formalizing” the relationship between Japan Airlines and CHAMP would “see the airline’s cargo business processes taken to the next level.”

Hiroo Iwakoshi, executive officer for cargo and mail at JAL, added that “comprehensive understanding of the air cargo industry contributed to the results we have accomplished from our business transformation project thus far.”

Besides CHAMP’s Cargospot cargo management application that manages the airline’s day-to-day business activities, JAL also operates CHAMP’s Business Intelligence tool, the ULD Manager asset management system and its Customs Gateway reporting system.

