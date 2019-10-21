Chapman Freeborn, AIA Cargo launch partnership in Ireland ahead of Brexit 

U.K.-headquartered charter broker Chapman Freeborn and cargo services provider and GSA Airbridge International Agencies (AIA) Cargo jointly launched a strategic cooperation in Ireland today. The partnership is intended to extend both companies’ services in Ireland ahead of looming concerns that unresolved Brexit negotiations may impact regional supply chains.

Under the new agreement, Chapman Freeborn now becomes the exclusive partner for all of AIA Cargo’s aircraft charter requirements to and from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. This move is meant to expand AIA Cargo customers’ access to full charter, part charter and on board courier services, the companies said.

“We see great potential working with Chapman Freeborn and are excited to be introducing their services to customers across Ireland,” said Mark Andrew, CEO at AIA Cargo. “They have been at the forefront of the charter industry for over 45 years, and we look forward to seeing the relationship go from strength to strength.”

This new partnership follows Chapman Freeborn’s buy-out by Avia Solutions Group last week. During the acquisition, Avia Solutions Group determined Chapman Freeborn would continue to maintain its existing brands and product portfolio.

