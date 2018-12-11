China to double its number of airports by 2035

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) expects that by 2035, China will have 450 airports – nearly doubling its current number – according to a report released yesterday from CAAC News, its affiliated news outlet. If this forecast is true, would mean that China would overtake the United States as the world’s largest aviation market.

Over the last year, we’ve witnessed Chinese express carriers struggle to secure landing rights at some of the country’s busier airports, like Beijing Capital International (PEK), turning to alternatives like neighboring city, Tianjin’s Binhai Airport (TSN).

The Chinese government’s massive investments in infrastructure over the last decade aim to address capacity issues, as well as accomplish objectives like boosting international trade – e.g., its trans-Eurasian “Belt and Road” initiative – as well as reignite regional economic growth.

Like This Post