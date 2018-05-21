Compass Forwarding begins ‘white glove’ services

Today, New York-based freight forwarding and customs brokerage company Compass Forwarding released its own “white glove” handling service, called Compass Critical, for time-sensitive shipments, catering to its clients in the aerospace, pharmaceuticals, energy and automotive sectors.

White glove services – which refer to the special handling of cargo during the “last mile” of handling in the supply chain – are becoming increasingly common due to the evolving nature of logistics atmosphere. As demand for e-commerce continues to bloom, so does the demand for expedited air cargo services and door-to-door pickup and delivery associated with smaller shipments bound being sent to individuals.

Compass Critical will send real-time updates to clients about their shipment’s status and offer climate-controlled and high-security options. Other services include airside handling, shipside delivery, “hand-carry” options, and management for “critical spare” inventory.

“The just-in-time logistics market demands not only around-the-clock service, but a tailored experience that guarantees efficiency and quality throughout the supply chain,” said Robert Shelala, associate director for aviation and defense at Compass Forwarding, reflecting on shippers’ changing expectations of their forwarding partners.

1

- Reader Likes This Post