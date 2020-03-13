Latest News

Consultant Insight: DHL Express reports healthy 2019, but will it continue?

Cathy Roberson

While many cargo operators reported slowing growth or declines in volumes for last year, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Express division, proved international air demand not only still existed, but was strong in 2019. Indeed, its Time Definite International (TDI) service recorded volume growth of 5.7% and its Time Definite Domestic (TDD) recorded volume growth of 7.9%.  Overall, year-over-year growth within the Express division was greatest in the Americas with a 9.2% increase in […]

