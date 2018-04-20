Could Amazon be headed… to the Amazon?

For many years, the country of Brazil has been a conundrum. With more than 200 million people, this South American country has been blessed with enormous natural resources and the 8th-largest gross domestic product in the world (nearly US$3.4 trillion), yet has been rocked by continuous political scandals, military coups and corruption that have prevented it from reaching its full economic potential.

However, in yesterday’s analysis by Charles Kauffman, editor of our sister publication, Cargo Facts, the start of 2108 has shown some positive signs of stability, which may lead to growth in the air cargo sector. E-commerce demand is way up across Latin America and Brazilian carriers are no longer looking to mothball their empty freighters. In fact, just last month, Cargo Facts reported that Brazil-based airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras’ wants to acquire two used 737-400Fs.

This, of course, has led to speculation that Amazon – the one in Seattle – may be looking to make new partnerships in the fertile region from which it got its name. For more details about these juicy developments, check out Kauffman’s article here:

