Could expanding Amazon Air fleet pose challenge to FedEx, UPS?

According to a research note released this morning from Morgan Stanley, the consensus view in the e-commerce business is that Amazon is likely to continue expanding its freighter fleet beyond the fortieth 767-300F delivered last month. Amazon has made substantial investments in developing its last-mile delivery capabilities in the US and elsewhere, and 2018 has seen the fallout from those investments begin to impact other express delivery services.

However, Amazon Air’s growing fleet likely poses a challenge that is “just as relevant” as the build-out of its last-mile capabilities, Morgan Stanley said, warning that “the market is missing the risk” that Amazon Air poses to growth at United States-based integrators FedEx and UPS.

For more analysis of this potential threat to integrators, please see Caryn Livingston’s piece in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

