Crane’s Pete Mento returns to keynote at AirCargo 2018

The annual AirCargo 2018 Conference, which has been moved back to its early year position on the calendar (Feb. 18-20) in Austin, Texas, will feature the ever-popular Pete Mento of Crane Worldwide (pictured) as this year’s keynote speaker. Mento’s background as an air forwarder, customs broker and noted futurist means that while most people are focused on what they can see, Mento’s vision is focused far over the horizon on the issues that air cargo will face in the coming years.

As we have seen in the past year, owing to e-commerce and a resurgent economy, air cargo is experiencing one of its strongest growth periods in ages. Questions remain as to whether or not this bull market will continue, especially in the face of changing regulations, capacity challenges by air, land and in the warehouse, and the rapid advance of nascent technologies, such as drones, self-driving vehicles and rapid information sharing for both forecasting and security.

Co-presented by the Airforwarders Association, Air-Expedited Motor Carriers Association, ACI-North America and the Express Logistics Association, AirCargo 2018 is the preeminent airfreight event in North America, bringing together everyone who is a key stakeholder in the air cargo supply chain. Air Cargo World is the official media sponsor of AirCargo 2018.

From the opening keynote through to the closing session, AirCargo 2018 in Austin seeks to give its attendees thoughtful answers to the major questions being asked about the future of air logistics. Coupled with an exhibition hall boasting nearly eighty companies in support of air cargo, there is no shortage of ideas or solutions that will be generated over the course of the three-day event next month.

Breakout sessions include employment issues, integrating digital media into the sales funnel and pipeline and how companies can get into or expand their footprint in the ever-growing ecommerce field. Realizing that keeping air cargo moving requires infrastructure investments, sessions have been earmarked to discuss issues like congestion as more cargo from more carriers moves through airports and airport operators and handlers struggle to match planning with demand.

Finally, because air cargo happens in a heavily regulated sector for safety and security of both passengers and the homeland, AirCargo has planned sessions with TSA to discuss SSI-only issues as well as with the Department of Commerce who will talk about commodities that are regulated or controlled for export and how airfreight forwarders and others can ensure they are facilitating exports without running afoul of export control regulations.

