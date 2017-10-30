Crowley Logistics deal adds cool-chain services to Menzies’ Miami operations

Airfreight wholesaler Air Menzies International (AMI) will begin using Crowley Logistics’ CrowleyFresh facility in Medley, Fla., as its centralized consolidation facility for AMI’s Miami Gateway operation, allowing AMI to add temperature-controlled wholesale freight services to its portfolio.

Through the deal, Crowley Logistics gains access to AMI’s wholesale airfreight services from the United States to key markets throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia.

“For the first time, we will be able to offer customers spot moves from AMI’s other key U.S. gateways, in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, into our key markets in Central America and the Caribbean,” said Frank Larkin, Crowley’s senior vice president and general manager for logistics and commercial services.

CrowleyFresh operates a 400,000-cubic-foot temperature-controlled warehouse, located near Miami International Airport (MIA), the largest gateway for Central and South America’s airfreight exports of produce bound for the U.S. and Europe.

