CSafe expands South Korean service center

CSafe Global, an active temperature-controlled container manufacturer, has expanded its service center at Incheon Airport (ICN) to accommodate the growing demand for its specialized air cargo containers for pharmaceutical and other temperature-sensitive products in South Korea and the Asia Pacific region, the company said.

“With the expanded warehouse space and increased repair service throughput, not only can we easily accommodate the increasing product demand from South Korea, but we also strengthen our ability to flex as needed for repositioning large numbers of our temperature-controlled containers to other CSafe hubs within Asia Pacific to meet unexpected or immediate surge demand from our customers and partners across the region,” said CSafe Global Vice President of Global Operations Tom Weir.

Like This Post