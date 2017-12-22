CSafe Global expands pharma transport capabilities with new O’Hare service center

A new service center, opened by CSafe Global at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), will allow the cold-chain packaging solutions company to enhance its support and service levels in the life-science transport business for temperature-sensitive shipments from the Midwestern United States.

The new ORD facility has already started servicing CSafe’s RKN active- and passive-system containers, providing delivery, maintenance, calibration and technical support to the full range of CSafe products.

Rick Rackley, CSafe’s director of quality, technical support and service partners, said the new service facility “will allow CSafe to enhance our support to our growing number of life-science partners and customers in the area.”

CSafe added that it is growing its staff to accommodate the increased volumes it expects to handle.

Like This Post

Bookmark