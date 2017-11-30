CSafe Global receives FAA approval for RAP ULD container, set to launch in 2018

Long-ignored by many in the air cargo industry, ULD’s are getting their time in the sun in the form of investment as the industry revisits the cargo storage devices’ utility in transporting high-value goods.

CSafe Global’s RAP ULD container is the latest to gain FAA approval, in response to what the ULD manufacturer called, “increasing needs of pharmaceutical and life-science companies to ship large quantities of temperature-sensitive products to patients around the world.” The CSafe RAP is designed to support life-science companies with air cargo transportation of life-enhancing or life-saving products.

Brian Kohr, president and CEO of CSafe Global, explained that, “FAA approval of our new active system is an important milestone for CSafe Global and puts us another step closer to our planned launch date of early 2018 for the CSafe RAP.”

CSafe’s latest ULD utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technologies, as well as the company’s ThermoCor VIP insulation, to eliminate the payload risks associated with extreme temperature conditions and long-duration shipments. The new, active container also uses technology from the CSafe RKN to “remove the operational and environmental challenges encountered with global temperature controlled shipments.”

The latest ULD features newly designed composite exterior panels, which CSafe said allows it to accommodate up to four standard U.S. pallets or five standard European pallets. The new ULD is approved for use on both maindecks or belly space of aircraft, allowing the expansion of lanes and flights available to pharma companies for delivery of biopharmaceutical products.

The CSafe RAP provides a battery run time of more than 100 hours and maintains constant payload temperatures, even at extreme ambient temperatures, from -30°C to +54°C.

