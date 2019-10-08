Dachser Americas relocates Argentina, Chile offices to support growing ops 

Today, Dachser announced the opening of two new offices for its Dachser Americas arm in Argentina and Chile. The company said current and anticipated future growth in its South American operations compelled the relocation of its regional Buenos Aires and Santiago offices to larger facilities.

Dachser America’s new Buenos Aires location positions the company strategically near 9,000 companies of “many sectors key for Argentina’s economic growth,” with key exports of the country primarily including agricultural and perishable products.

Meanwhile, the company also established its new Chilean office in Santiago’s Las Condes municipality, which hosts much of the city’s logistics and commercial activity for key mining and perishable exports, according to Dachser. The new location is also intended to accommodate Dachser Chile’s growing number of employees.

“Both Argentina and Chile have great economic potential and logistics opportunities,” said Guido Gries, managing director, Dachser Americas. “Our immediate goals are strengthening our business locally and developing our Interlocking business by involving our market-leading European overland transport and warehousing network into our global air and sea freight service offering,” he explained.

Dachser initially opened offices in Argentina and Chile in 2006 and 2009, respectively. The new office openings reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing reliable transportation and logistics for export-oriented local businesses, Dachser said.

Moving forward, Dachser anticipates further growth in its South American operations. The company shared that its Argentina branch is planning to expand its presence in the country to several cities beginning with Mendoza, Cordoba and Santa Fe, but did not provide further details.

Like This Post