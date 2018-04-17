Dachser breaks its own record, revenue exceeding €6 billion

Today, German-based logistics company Dachser reported an increase in gross revenue of 7.2 percent to €6.12 billion – which marks the first time the company has achieved a revenue of over €6 billion.

“Rising rates for air and seafreight, in particular, helped us achieve a significant increase in revenue,” said CEO Dachser SE Bernhard Simon. “We systematically pursued our successful export strategy for European overland transport and gained an additional tail wind from invigorated global trade. ”

The company’s revenue from air and sea operations grew 17.5 percent from the previous year, to €1.2 million, pointing to a “rise in freight rates,” especially airfreight in the Asia-Pacific region, as the main cause of the increase.

Dachser anticipates a shortage of qualified drivers as a potential bottleneck in meeting a rise in demand for freight services, which the company is addressing with a training program – last year, producing 106 new drivers.

The company also experienced growth in revenue in its U.S. subsidiary, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc. – reporting a 9.2 percent increase to USD 198 million in 2017, sea and air freight shipments advancing by 7.2 and 8.1 percent, respectively.

