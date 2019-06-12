Dachser connects Swedish operations with new office

International logistics provider Dachser Air & Sea Logistics is expanding its Scandinavian network with a new office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Previously, Dachser offered Swedish road customers air and sea logistics services through its offices in Denmark and Finland, and partners in Sweden, Jochen Müller, COO, Air & Sea Logistics at Dachser, told Air Cargo World. Linking their air, sea and road transport in Sweden, which Dachser calls “concept interlocking,” will allow the company to manage its entire supply chain “to ensure the flow of goods across all continents,” he added.

“Gothenburg is an important logistics hub in Sweden and has the largest export harbor in northern Europe,” Müller said. “Therefore, a strong local presence in the second largest Swedish city is an important step in optimizing our network.”

The Swedish office is only the company’s latest global venture; Dachser’s United States-based subsidiary, Dachser USA, opened an office in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this year following similar Dachser forays into Detroit, Michigan, and Mexico. It also opened a branch office in Kolding, Denmark, last year to join its Copenhagen and Helsinki offices in northern Europe. Its 2018 results show that the company managed to increase its consolidated net revenue by 5.5% to US$5.6 billion.

Though Müller acknowledged Dachser’s global presence, he said that the company isn’t currently focused on further expansion.

“Our main interest now is further increasing efficiency and standardization of our operations in terms of processes and IT,” Müller said. “At the same time, we are working on linking our air and sea network even closer to our road network – as we just did with the new branch in Gothenburg.”

