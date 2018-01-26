David Binks of FedEx Express Europe, TNT, to retire in June

David Binks, FedEx Express Europe president and CEO of TNT, will retire in June after spending more than 30 years with the company and playing an important role in FedEx’s acquisition of TNT Express, which was completed in 2016.

Binks will be succeeded by Bert Nappier, who currently serves as FedEx Express senior vice president of international finance. Nappier is also co-chair of FedEx’s Integration Leadership Council for integrating TNT’s operations with FedEx’s.

Helena Jansson, who has been with FedEx for more than 20 years, will fill Nappier’s current position as senior vice president of international finance for FedEx Express.

