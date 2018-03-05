David Kerr assumes role of CEO at CargoLogicAir

David Kerr assumed the position of CEO at U.K.-based all-cargo airline, CargoLogicAir, succeeding Dmitry Grishin.

It was originally reported in October 2017 – shortly after Kerr parted ways with his previous employer Etihad Cargo, that he would be joining CLA on Jan. 1. Kerr held various roles during his seven-year career with Etihad, with the most recent being VP Cargo at the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

In his new role, Kerr will be responsible for CLA’s “strategic development plans, orchestrating the growth of its freighter fleet and its network, with the focus on specialized logistics solutions for different industries,” read a company statement. Kerr will see to the network’s continued expansion, and will execute plans to expand the carrier’s fleet, which currently consists of three 747 freighters.

“David is a highly respected, experienced and well-known air cargo industry executive who will bring new insight into the business and lead CargoLogicAir towards our strategic goal of recognition as one of the leaders in the European airfreight industry,” said Sir John Holmes, chairman of CLA’s advisory board.

CargoLogicAir credits Grishin for the success of the company’s launch, and the development of its standing flight network, which connects the United Kingdom to Frankfurt, Mexico City, Atlanta, Houston, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv. It remains unclear at this point whether Grishin will transfer to a new role within Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group – one of CargoLogicAir’s major backers.

