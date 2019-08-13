David Kerr leaving CargoLogicAir

David Kerr, the CEO of London-based all-cargo carrier CargoLogicAir (CLA), is leaving his leadership position with the carrier.

It is unclear at this time who will take over the vacant leadership role at CLA. However, The Loadstar has reported that the carrier will “consolidate the CEO role into the COO position,” which is held by Frank de Jong.

CLA is a subsidiary carrier of Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group and operates a fleet of four 747 freighters – three 747-400Fs and one 747-8F.

