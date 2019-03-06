DB Schenker to launch ORD-SYD freighter service

International logistics company DB Schenker has added a weekly 777 freighter service from Chicago (ORD) to Sydney (SYD) to its service portfolio. The company said the service will address demand for time-sensitive shipments of automotive, industrial and healthcare industry products, as well as heavy and outsized goods.

Starting March 11, the direct service will depart Mondays from ORD and arrives on Wednesdays, where customs are cleared same-day. “With speed-to-market becoming more and more critical, our new direct express Australia service is well positioned to meet this need,” Chad Heller, DB Schenker’s chief commercial officer in the U.S. said.

DB Schenker has utilized aircraft from Antonov and ATSG subsidiary carriers. It told Air Cargo World it cannot disclose the name of the carrier for this route yet due to its contractual agreement, but that the information will be made public in coming weeks.

Cold chain facilities are available on both ends of the service, catering to the company’s pharma-shipping clients. The company has been increasing its appeal to healthcare industry clients. Last month, it gained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification at its Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) facility – its 27th facility to become GDP certified – at which time DB Schenker’s CEO for Japan, Jonathon Kottegoda-Breden stated that the company is “committed to enhancing GDP for our other branches to meet the increasing demand of the healthcare market.”

