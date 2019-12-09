DB Schenker opens solar-powered logistics center in Dubai

DB Schenker has opened a new, massive logistics and distribution center, named DLC II, in Dubai near Dubai World Central International Airport (DWC). According to the logistics company, the building is its first fully solar-powered logistics center in Dubai and will serve as a base for the company’s long-term plans to develop a logistics hub in the Middle East.

Located in the Dubai South logistics area free trade zone (FTZ), the temperature-controlled logistics facility comprises 33,000 square meters total, with 3,000 square meters in mezzanine space for value-added services and warehouse space for 90,000 Euro pallets. In addition to various value-added and distribution services, the facility can provide storage for hazardous material in transit and offers direct connections to local cargo hubs DWC and Jebel Ali Port.

The facility helps fulfill two of DB Schenker’s larger initiatives targeted at supporting environmental sustainability and developing a Middle Eastern regional logistics hub.

Fully powered by solar energy, DLC II is part of a series of “Eco Warehouses” DB Schenker is constructing worldwide to reduce carbon emissions and costs. Currently, the company hosts five other green warehouses in Singapore, Helsinki, Klagenfurt, Tilburg and Dortmund. Additionally, DB Schenker is working to convert all the lighting in its warehouses to LED lighting.

The completed construction of DLC II also concludes the second of three development phases of the logistics company’s broader expansion plans in Dubai. Currently, the facility hosts the operations of one of DB Schenker’s major local partners, Unilever. By 2021, DB Schenker plans to achieve a total capacity of 80,000 square meters in logistics space in the city.

