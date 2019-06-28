DB Schenker receives U.S. Transportation Command contract

This week, DB Schenker announced its award of a Global Heavyweight Service contract with the U.S. Transportation Command. Under the three-year contract for ground service handling, which began two months earlier, DB Schenker works in a team arrangement with Delta Air Lines to bid on contracts for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and other government agencies.

DB Schenker’s responsibilities under the agreement as the handling agent include equipment pick-up and delivery to conflict zones. DB Schenker said it is also tasked with providing the DOD services including military and government/status of forces agreement (MDF/SOFA) customs brokerage, classified and non-classified International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) shipments, warehousing and distribution, and invoicing via Syncada.

The contract plays into the company’s “bigger strategic plan to support global defense as a whole,” Jeff Valus, DB Schenker Global Account Manager, said in a statement. The company also opened a new, classified facility in Sterling, Va., earlier this year to support both U.S. and foreign military sales, according to a press release.

