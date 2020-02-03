Latest News

Delta, Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic launch trans-Atlantic JV

Caryn Livingston

Major American and European combination carriers Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic have launched their expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture for air cargo, a partnership that accounts for 23% of total trans-Atlantic cargo capacity and more than 600,000 tonnes per year.

The JV received regulatory approval Nov. 21, at which time Air France-KLM had expected to acquire a stake in Virgin Atlantic as part of the deal. However, those plans were scrapped as the acquisition was “no longer necessary” to the JV, according to an Air France-KLM statement in early December.

The JV will see the companies using co-located cargo facilities and joint trucking options, as well as booking and service options for customers across the three carriers’ network. The carriers already co-locate their operations in certain U.S., U.K. and European airports, and will consider adding more locations.

Combined, the three carriers offer up to 341 daily trans-Atlantic services on 110 direct routes. With connections, the JV offers service to 238 cities in North America, 98 in Europe and 16 in the U.K., according to a joint statement by the carriers.

1 - Reader Likes This Post
Share
Loading More

More in Carriers

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2020