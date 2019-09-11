Delta Cargo ramps up leadership with new appointments

Today, Delta Cargo created a new executive position — vice president cargo operations and logistics — and has appointed Rob Wadpole to fill it. The carrier also made two additional appointments to its leadership team, with Matt Weisenburg named director, cargo strategy and alliances, and Mark DeFrancesco appointed director, revenue management, capacity and forecasting.

Wadpole will lead Delta Cargo’s global operations and Delta Logistics Control Center teams and will report to the carrier’s VP Cargo, Shawn Cole. Wadpole comes to Delta Cargo from Dubai-based global port operator DP World, where he served as COO global logistics and supply chain. He also formerly served as CEO at integrated logistics service provider Schenker, Inc.

DeFrancesco now is responsible for optimizing revenue and delivering insights through best-in-class revenue management techniques, capacity and network management and forecasting.

Weisenburg formerly worked on Delta’s commercial team and transitions into a role previously held by Lindsey Jalil, who recently moved to another position within Delta.

“These changes complete our strong leadership team as we continue to focus on providing our customers with industry leading products and services, as well as growing our international network,” Cole said in a statement.

