Delta Cargo, Roadie launch door-to-door parcel delivery 

Atlanta-based carrier Delta Airlines Cargo and delivery service Roadie have partnered to launch their new “DASH Door-to-Door” parcel delivery service. The service is intended to streamline the shipment process and cut down delivery time of parcels to customers. According to Delta, the service makes it the first U.S. passenger airline to offer door-to-door parcel delivery across the United States.

DASH Door-to-Door is a 24/7 pick-up and delivery service that pairs TSA-approved Roadie drivers with air cargo and is intended to cut down parcel shipment times. Roadie said it already hosts 150,000 verified drivers across the U.S. with a local same-day delivery footprint reaching 89% of all U.S. households.

To use the DASH Door-to-Door service, customers can visit Delta Cargo’s site where they can get a dynamic price quote with a single booking number for flights with pick-up and delivery, as well as end-to-end tracking and real-time status updates during the parcel’s journey.

The service was created with time-critical shipments in mind but is available for any customers shipping packages less than 100 pounds and less than 90 linear inches. TSA Known Shipper status is required to ship packages over 16 ounces. The service also provides a limited money-back service guarantee.

DASH Door-to-Door is currently available from Atlanta to 56 cities in the U.S., including Anchorage (ANC), Greenville (GSP), Indianapolis (IND), Memphis (MEM) and San Jose (SJC). The companies plan to expand the service to “dozens more cities” before the end of the year.

