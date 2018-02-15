Delta Cargo’s DASH same-day delivery service goes international

In a continued effort to meet increasing demand for more speed and transparency in the airfreight field, Delta Cargo unveiled “Equation Critical” yesterday – an expansion of its existing same-day delivery service, DASH – to now include international destinations.

Equation Critical’s release follows an eventful 2017 for Delta Cargo, in terms of its advancement in its digital tracking services. In March 2017 the carrier premiered DASH, the first fully GPS-enabled, expedited delivery service provided by any carrier based out of the United States, enabling customers to access the live location of their cargo at any moment in the shipping process. By November, the high-priority parcel service had successfully expanded to 15 cities in the United States.

Equation Critical, Delta Cargo’s international version of the service, will originate out of Atlanta, Savannah and London, destined for Bogota, Johannesburg, Quito and Seoul-Incheon, with potential for other locations to be established through Delta Cargo’s international network further down the line.

Like This Post

Bookmark