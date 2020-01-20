Delta Dash Door-to-Door: A Critical Assessment

Over the past months, Delta Cargo has been rapidly expanding the footprint of its DASH Door-to-Door service partnership with Roadie, from about four pick up and 55 delivery cities in November to about 17 pick up and 60 delivery cities in January 2020 (see Figure 1). Cargo Facts Consulting has taken a look beyond the hype and analyzed whether the service is good for customers and Delta Cargo’s profitability, and whether other carriers should consider launching similar products.

Figure 1 – Delta DASH Door-to-Door Network January 2020

