Delta to launch BOM-JFK 777 service beginning Dec. 22

Delta Air Lines is set to relaunch direct service between the United States and India with a Mumbai (BOM) to New York (JFK) route beginning Sunday, Dec. 22, using a 777-200LR.

The new daily service is expected to benefit Delta’s cargo business thanks to significant interest for imports into and exports from India. Key exports from India including pharmaceutical products, automobile parts, courier shipments and general cargo.

“This is an exciting new route for us and the extensive connections from New York really plays to our network strength in the U.S providing customers with significant opportunities for import and export in a market that is seeing huge growth,” said Gonzalo Hernandez, Delta cargo sales, EMEAI, in a statement on the new service. “India has been the missing piece of our cargo portfolio and we are receiving a warm welcome back into the market from our customers and partners.”

Delta had earlier operated nonstop service between the U.S. and India, but exited the market after the airline said, “subsidized state-owned airlines made service economically unviable.” The carrier announced last year that it would reenter the market during 2019.

The operations into JFK are supported by the carrier’s large hub there, with connections to destinations throughout North and Latin America, as well as the Caribbean. Delta also offers storage for temperature-sensitive freight in its warehouse there.

