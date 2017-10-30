DHL adds global gateway facility to O’Hare cargo development

DHL opened a 54,000 square-foot, US$10 million global gateway facility at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) last week, adding to Chicago’s growing northeast cargo campus, which DHL said was on track to be “the largest cargo development built at a U.S. airport in more than a decade, when completed in the next few years.”

The new DHL Express facility can process more than 4,500 pieces per hour, ranging from small parcels to palletized freight. DHL said that the new facility was necessary to meet forecasted growth in international freight and e-commerce shipments.

“DHL remains invested in Chicago as more opportunities arise for businesses in the region to expand internationally and as e-commerce continues to flourish,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S.

The new DHL gateway, which expands DHL’s existing operations at ORD, features on-site U.S. Customs operations that speed up cross-border trade and e-commerce. O’Hare also hosts DHL’s 491,000-square-foot Global Forwarding facility, and is the largest freestanding DHL global forwarding building in its worldwide network.

