DHL Express quadruples e-commerce presence at MAD

DHL Express has invested in trans-Atlantic trade with the establishment of a new hub at Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport (MAD) in Madrid. The express carrier said that with the completion of the project, it has “quadrupled” its presence at MAD in hopes of tapping demand for airfreight capacity between Europe and Latin America, especially for e-commerce products.

The US$105 million investment includes new offices and sortation facilities that can handle 24,500 packages per hour. The hub can also accommodate 160 road movements and 10 flights per day.

DHL Express said most of the outbound flights – which are operated by both DHL aircraft as well as commercial flights – are bound for Latin American destinations. The carrier has been moving to further expand its own fleet. In 2018, it announced its intent to purchase 14 new 777 freighters and five A330s.

“This new hub is a critical nexus between Europe and the Lat-Am countries,” said Miguel Borrás, managing director of DHL Express, Spain and Portugal. “Thanks to this, we could connect businesses from all industries and private consumers alike, and enable them to leverage from the increasingly growing e-commerce worldwide.”

Other carriers have been investing in their own presences in Madrid as of late. Just yesterday, United Kingdom-based IAG Cargo said it opened its own 900 square-meter pharma center at the airport.

Like This Post