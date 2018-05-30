DHL extends same-day delivery service to Vietnam

DHL’s Parcel and eCommerce division is extending its same-day parcel delivery service to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam – allowing domestic retailers to offer customers same-day delivery, real-time tracking and scheduling management via DHL’s digital platform.

The company’s domestic delivery service is supported by a fleet of vans, bike couriers, and “regular air and road connections” between its hubs.

“Vietnam remains an exciting market for us with immense potential,” said Charles Brewer, CEO of DHL eCommerce. The company forecasted that Ho Chi Minh City will become the second-fastest-growing Asian economy by 2021 and predicted annual economic growth of 8 percent.

“With about 30 percent of the Vietnamese population expected to shop online by 2020, demand for e-commerce parcel deliveries will only increase,” Brewer said.

Like This Post