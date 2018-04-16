DHL GF targets startups with Berlin helpdesk

With the proliferation of startups in today’s increasingly digital economy, DHL Global Forwarding, the ocean- and air-forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL, launched a Berlin helpdesk intended specifically to help its startup and entrepreneur customers.

The Start-Up Helpdesk, which offers logistics and supply chain services and advice, “acts as a link between companies going global and traditional handling departments,” said Joachim Hermansky, vice president customer service Germany at DHL Global Forwarding. English- and German-speaking staff will be available to answer questions covering customs requirements, products and materials procurement, shipping insurance and other related topics from entrepreneurs and startups.

The need for such a service arose as DHL Global Forwarding’s Berlin customer base of startups with global operations is “growing rapidly” and has “a greater need for advice and services, particularly in the initial stages,” according to Hermansky.

