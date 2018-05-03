DHL Global Forwarding adds trans-Pacific freighter service

DHL Global Forwarding is adding a second 747-400F to its round-the-world flight schedule on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) lease agreement with Atlas Air, in a move that the company says will address a high demand for capacity on Asian routes with another 100 tons per flight.

“The gap between the well-performing world trade with a high demand for cargo space on the one hand, and at the same time a difficult capacity situation on the other side, has encouraged us in our decision to further deploy self-controlled capacity to the market,” said Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding.

The report specifically cites commodities including electronics, electric motors, electrical and mechanical appliances, and medical equipment as the major exports DHL moves out of China.

The service will fly from Shanghai Pudong Airport to Cincinnati, in the U.S., and then return to Incheon, South Korea. From there, connects Korea to Wuxi, China, before continuing to Frankfurt-Hahn in Germany, and finally returning to Shanghai-Pudong Airport.

Including the re-routing of the first service to Wuxi Airport, DHL Global Forwarding now offers twice weekly departures from Wuxi, to Frankfurt-Hahn.

1

- Reader Likes This Post

Bookmark