DHL makes major investment in Pennsylvania facility relocation for future growth 

DHL has invested $2.85 million in the relocation of its Pennsylvania service center from Canonsburg to Pittsburgh. The new location is intended to support anticipated growth in international trade and local manufacturing, technology, healthcare, e-commerce and education industries.

DHL’s new facility is located near the center of Pittsburgh and comprises 30,000 square feet of warehouse and office space, a 10,000 square foot increase in space over the former location. The larger space will allow for the processing of shipments ranging from documents and small parcels to palletized freight, DHL said.

The Pittsburgh service center will be staffed by 60 certified international specialists and will host an operation of 35 vans and trucks for pickup and delivery. The larger space will accommodate vehicles for couriers to load packages from an interior conveyor system, which includes a raised catwalk for safety and sorting efficiency. Additionally, the facility features three more dock doors that the old service center, and new equipment for aircraft container (ULD) handling.

“As the world’s leader in international shipping, it’s our mission to support our customers on every level as they expand internationally,” said Nemer Abohasen, VP and general manager of the midwest area for DHL Express U.S. “This new facility enables us to maximize our capabilities and provide efficient, high-quality service so customers are best equipped to compete in the global marketplace.”

With the new space and upgrades, the Pittsburgh service facility is set to serve areas north to Cranberry Township, east to Monroeville/New Stanton, south to Washington and west to the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

